PM Shehbaz says govt to present budget on June 10

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday gave his approval to present the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 while interacting with the business community in Karachi.

Addressing the business community, the prime minister said that the Finance Bill for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 10.

PM Shehbaz asked businessmen to speak about their problems and also sought solutions to the economic woes being faced by the country.

Talking about rise in rates of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, the prime minister said, “When I took the oath on April 11, the rate of US dollar against the Pakistani currently was 189. The Rs60-65 increase in the rupee value against the greenback wasn’t the coalition government’s fault,” he said.

