PM Shehbaz says govt to present budget on June 10
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz says govt to present budget on June 10
Source: Twitter
Share

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday gave his approval to present the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 while interacting with the business community in Karachi.

Addressing the business community, the prime minister said that the Finance Bill for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 10.

PM Shehbaz asked businessmen to speak about their problems and also sought solutions to the economic woes being faced by the country.

Talking about rise in rates of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, the prime minister said, “When I took the oath on April 11, the rate of US dollar against the Pakistani currently was 189. The Rs60-65 increase in the rupee value against the greenback wasn’t the coalition government’s fault,” he said.

More to follow …

More From This Category
Imran Khan likely to announce long march date ...
04:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
Iran rejects Pakistan's claim that Karachi blast ...
03:34 PM | 20 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for maiden China visit ...
02:59 PM | 20 May, 2022
ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs
02:42 PM | 20 May, 2022
Gallantry awards conferred on army personnel of ...
02:05 PM | 20 May, 2022
10-kg flour price dropped to Rs490 in Punjab as ...
01:33 PM | 20 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon
06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr