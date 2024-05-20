Search

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024
FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road
PESHAWAE – An officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was robbed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city, Peshawar, it emerged on Monday. 

The incident took place on Peshawar Ring Road where two unknown motorcyclists snatched mobile phone from him and fled away. 

Mohsin Ihsan, who is deputy commissioner at Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in Sarband Police Station. 

The deputy commissioner said he was going to Hayatabad by taxi when two unknown motorcyclist intercepted it and looted him. 

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.

Earlier this month, a daring citizen of Pakistan’s capital overpowered two armed robbers and detained them outside his house, and the incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident was held in Sector G-10 in Islamabad where a gutsy resident foiled an attempted robbery by two armed men. Muggers chased the man who had withdrawn money from a bank.

The motorcycle-borne thugs followed the victim to his home and attempted to rob him in his garage.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-May-2024/islamabad-daring-man-overpowers-detains-robbers-during-mugging-attempt-video

