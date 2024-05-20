FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

PESHAWAE – An officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was robbed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city, Peshawar, it emerged on Monday.

The incident took place on Peshawar Ring Road where two unknown motorcyclists snatched mobile phone from him and fled away.

Mohsin Ihsan, who is deputy commissioner at Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in Sarband Police Station.

The deputy commissioner said he was going to Hayatabad by taxi when two unknown motorcyclist intercepted it and looted him.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.

