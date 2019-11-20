Panasonic launches new 1-Chip DLP projector range

The 10,000-lm-class PT-RCQ10 series uses rich color harmonizer to create immersive environments
DUBAI – Panasonic has announced that it is expanding its DLP projector range with the launch of the PT-RCQ10 Series 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors in the Middle East.

Using a smooth pixel drive and pure color harmonizer, the PT-RCQ10 projectors heighten colour-reproduction and create vivid, realistic, colour-rich environments at 10,000 lumens.

These projectors also boast highly reliable performance of up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation making them ideal for various industrial applications from events and staging to theme parks and museums to exhibitions and more.

"The PT-RCQ10 is a revolutionary new generation laser 1-chip DLP projector range that delivers detailed, colour-rich images and seamless integration. These projectors have been developed in line with Panasonic’s commitment to help our customers create breathtakingly-real immersive environments. Compact and designed for long-lasting stable brightness, the PT-RCQ10 offers unmatched reliability and efficiency for diverse applications at museums, entertainment venues, large corporate spaces and even outdoor advertisements and public signage,” said Thameem Ahammed - Product Manager, Panasonic .

The PT-RCQ10: Key Capabilities

  • Detailed Images Rich in Natural Colours

Newly developed Rich Color Harmonizer achieves deeper, more vibrant color expression. Combined with Smooth Pixel Drive, a technology that creates crisp yet smooth images using 1-axis wobbling, you can enjoy colourful and highly detailed images beyond the panel resolution.

  • Seamless Integration with SLOT NX and Full Lens Lineup

With technologies to support 4K playback, including 4K signal input via HDMI®, DIGITAL LINK, and optional SLOT NX interface boards, the seamless integration of 4K content is greatly simplified. Compatibility with our 1-Chip DLP™ lenses, including the ET-DLE020 Ultra-Short-Throw Zoom Lens, further enhances application flexibility.

  • Excellent Reliability in Tough Conditions

Further improvements to Panasonic’s unique SOLID SHINE Laser cooling system achieve 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, all from the same compact body-size as our 1-Chip DLP™ WUXGA laser models.

Panasonic also revealed that the PT-RCQ80 from the same series will be unveiled in December 2019.  The PT-RCQ80 line-up carry the same features as the PT-RCQ10 but with 8,000 lumens performance.

