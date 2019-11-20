Panasonic launches new 1-Chip DLP projector range

DUBAI – Panasonic has announced that it is expanding its DLP projector range with the launch of the PT-RCQ10 Series 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors in the Middle East.

Using a smooth pixel drive and pure color harmonizer, the PT-RCQ10 projectors heighten colour-reproduction and create vivid, realistic, colour-rich environments at 10,000 lumens.

These projectors also boast highly reliable performance of up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation making them ideal for various industrial applications from events and staging to theme parks and museums to exhibitions and more.

"The PT-RCQ10 is a revolutionary new generation laser 1-chip DLP projector range that delivers detailed, colour-rich images and seamless integration. These projectors have been developed in line with Panasonic’s commitment to help our customers create breathtakingly-real immersive environments. Compact and designed for long-lasting stable brightness, the PT-RCQ10 offers unmatched reliability and efficiency for diverse applications at museums, entertainment venues, large corporate spaces and even outdoor advertisements and public signage,” said Thameem Ahammed - Product Manager, Panasonic .

The PT-RCQ10: Key Capabilities

Detailed Images Rich in Natural Colours

Newly developed Rich Color Harmonizer achieves deeper, more vibrant color expression. Combined with Smooth Pixel Drive, a technology that creates crisp yet smooth images using 1-axis wobbling, you can enjoy colourful and highly detailed images beyond the panel resolution.

Seamless Integration with SLOT NX and Full Lens Lineup

With technologies to support 4K playback, including 4K signal input via HDMI®, DIGITAL LINK, and optional SLOT NX interface boards, the seamless integration of 4K content is greatly simplified. Compatibility with our 1-Chip DLP™ lenses, including the ET-DLE020 Ultra-Short-Throw Zoom Lens, further enhances application flexibility.

Excellent Reliability in Tough Conditions

Further improvements to Panasonic’s unique SOLID SHINE Laser cooling system achieve 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, all from the same compact body-size as our 1-Chip DLP™ WUXGA laser models.

Panasonic also revealed that the PT-RCQ80 from the same series will be unveiled in December 2019. The PT-RCQ80 line-up carry the same features as the PT-RCQ10 but with 8,000 lumens performance.