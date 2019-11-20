Panasonic launches new 1-Chip DLP projector range
The 10,000-lm-class PT-RCQ10 series uses rich color harmonizer to create immersive environments
Share
DUBAI – Panasonic has announced that it is expanding its DLP projector range with the launch of the PT-RCQ10 Series 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors in the Middle East.
Using a smooth pixel drive and pure color harmonizer, the PT-RCQ10 projectors heighten colour-reproduction and create vivid, realistic, colour-rich environments at 10,000 lumens.
These projectors also boast highly reliable performance of up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation making them ideal for various industrial applications from events and staging to theme parks and museums to exhibitions and more.
"The PT-RCQ10 is a revolutionary new generation laser 1-chip DLP projector range that delivers detailed, colour-rich images and seamless integration. These projectors have been developed in line with Panasonic’s commitment to help our customers create breathtakingly-real immersive environments. Compact and designed for long-lasting stable brightness, the PT-RCQ10 offers unmatched reliability and efficiency for diverse applications at museums, entertainment venues, large corporate spaces and even outdoor advertisements and public signage,” said Thameem Ahammed - Product Manager, Panasonic .
_____________________________________
The PT-RCQ10: Key Capabilities
- Detailed Images Rich in Natural Colours
Newly developed Rich Color Harmonizer achieves deeper, more vibrant color expression. Combined with Smooth Pixel Drive, a technology that creates crisp yet smooth images using 1-axis wobbling, you can enjoy colourful and highly detailed images beyond the panel resolution.
- Seamless Integration with SLOT NX and Full Lens Lineup
With technologies to support 4K playback, including 4K signal input via HDMI®, DIGITAL LINK, and optional SLOT NX interface boards, the seamless integration of 4K content is greatly simplified. Compatibility with our 1-Chip DLP™ lenses, including the ET-DLE020 Ultra-Short-Throw Zoom Lens, further enhances application flexibility.
- Excellent Reliability in Tough Conditions
Further improvements to Panasonic’s unique SOLID SHINE Laser cooling system achieve 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, all from the same compact body-size as our 1-Chip DLP™ WUXGA laser models.
_____________________________________
Panasonic also revealed that the PT-RCQ80 from the same series will be unveiled in December 2019. The PT-RCQ80 line-up carry the same features as the PT-RCQ10 but with 8,000 lumens performance.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019