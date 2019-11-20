Pakistan beat India to reach Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

06:08 PM | 20 Nov, 2019
Pakistan beat India to reach Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Asia Cup final
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan beat India by three runs in a last-over thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Team Pakistan have qualified for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup final after thrashing India in the must-win game.

After choosing to bat first, Pakistan posted 267 for 7 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Openers Omair Bin Yousaf and Haider Ali gave the Men in Green a perfect start with a 90-run partnership. Haider Ali scored 43, Omer 63 while Saif Badar manages to score 47 runs.

In reply, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain halted Indian opener’s brisk start to the chase, as he removed Aryan Juyal for 17.

Middle-order batsman Sanvir Singh found an able ally in Arman Jaffer as they stitched a crucial 83-run partnership.

The Men in Green needed to defend 22 runs in the last four overs, with India having 4 wickets in hand.

At that moment, all-rounder Amad Butt came through for Pakistan with his brilliant display of death bowling, as he gave away only six runs in his last two overs to take the Men in Green to victory and final of the event.

More From This Category
Sangakkara to lead MCC squad during Pakistan tour ...
04:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first ...
10:01 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
UNHCR appoints Peshawar Zalmi chief Javed Afridi ...
11:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Karachi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in 2nd Test ...
06:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's Mallak Faisal Zafar wins figure ...
04:23 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Pak vs SL: Abid Ali becomes first to hit Test & ...
06:35 PM | 15 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr