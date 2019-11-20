Pakistan beat India to reach Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

LAHORE – Pakistan beat India by three runs in a last-over thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Team Pakistan have qualified for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup final after thrashing India in the must-win game.

After choosing to bat first, Pakistan posted 267 for 7 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Openers Omair Bin Yousaf and Haider Ali gave the Men in Green a perfect start with a 90-run partnership. Haider Ali scored 43, Omer 63 while Saif Badar manages to score 47 runs.

In reply, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain halted Indian opener’s brisk start to the chase, as he removed Aryan Juyal for 17.

Middle-order batsman Sanvir Singh found an able ally in Arman Jaffer as they stitched a crucial 83-run partnership.

The Men in Green needed to defend 22 runs in the last four overs, with India having 4 wickets in hand.

At that moment, all-rounder Amad Butt came through for Pakistan with his brilliant display of death bowling, as he gave away only six runs in his last two overs to take the Men in Green to victory and final of the event.