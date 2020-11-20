PPP’s Raza Rabbani opposes open voting in Senate elections

KARACHI – Former Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has opposed the new electoral reforms introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

As per the details, Raza Rabbani has opposed the government move on a constitutional amendment for election in Senate through a show of hands-on technical grounds.

Responding to the Prime Minister recommendations, PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani suggested that instead of an open vote, the name of the voter as a member of the provincial assembly be written on the ballot paper.

Earlier Prime Minister announced to move a constitutional amendment in the parliament to elect new senator member through a “show of hands” instead of a secret ballot to ensure transparency including electronic voting and a separate system for overseas Pakistanis.