10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Tom and Jerry's real names revealed
The iconic cartoon series Tom and Jerry has been immensely popular among children and adults since 1940s. Now real names of the popular cat and mouse duo have been unveiled.

The latest development left the massive fan following shocked when they learnt that Tom and Jerry are their nicknames and that their real names are different.

In the show, the innocent cat Tom's real name is 'Thomas Jasper Cat' while the naughty and playful Jerry's real name is 'Gerald Jinx Mouse'.

Moreover, the real names of Tom and Jerry have been revealed in the trailer of Multiverse, a fighting video game platform produced by Studio Wanner Brothers.

