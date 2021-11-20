Tom and Jerry's real names revealed

The iconic cartoon series Tom and Jerry has been immensely popular among children and adults since 1940s. Now real names of the popular cat and mouse duo have been unveiled.

The latest development left the massive fan following shocked when they learnt that Tom and Jerry are their nicknames and that their real names are different.

In the show, the innocent cat Tom's real name is 'Thomas Jasper Cat' while the naughty and playful Jerry's real name is 'Gerald Jinx Mouse'.

How many people are gonna freak out when they see Tom and Jerry's real names in the game? pic.twitter.com/dRdNp5nC6w — GuiNRedS || Red Star - Commissions Open! (@guinreds) November 18, 2021

Moreover, the real names of Tom and Jerry have been revealed in the trailer of Multiverse, a fighting video game platform produced by Studio Wanner Brothers.

Worlds collide like you’ve never seen before! Here’s your first look at the free-to-play platform brawler, #MultiVersus! pic.twitter.com/lKFMTk0w6P — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom and Jerry (@tomandjerry)