Biden's granddaughter gets hitched at White House
In a rather surprising turn of events, the White House hosted a wedding for the 19th time in history but not for USA's president this time. Although the tradition of the President's residence hosting wedding ceremonies is common throughout history, Joe Biden; the USA's 46th president, made headlines for hosting a quintessential Biden marriage.    

According to media outlets, Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on Saturday in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, with no press access allowed. The event had 250 guests in attendance on grounds decorated with white flowers, according to photos circulating online. A black-tie evening reception followed the intimate ceremony.

According to media outlets, the couple both wore attire designed by Ralph Lauren with Biden wearing a lacy, long-sleeved ivory gown; and Neal donning a three-piece navy suit. 

For those unversed, Naomi is the daughter of the president's son, Hunter Biden, and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, is a 28-year-old lawyer who has been living at the White House with the groom, Peter Neal, 25, a recent law school graduate who hails from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Neal currently works at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security. The couple met in 2018. 

White House advisers suggested that the Biden family handled all costs related to the event.

