Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city again
Indian capital New Delhi takes second spot on AQI index
Share
Air quality in Lahore, the cultural hub and capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, continues to worsen as it has been ranked the first most polluted city in the world, according to data released by an international monitoring agency.
November is usually the worst month for pollution across north India and Pakistan as farmers burn off stubble in their fields and the cooler weather can trap pollution.
According to AQI index, Indian capital city of New Delhi has been ranked second in the index for most polluted cities in the world, followed by China’s Beijing.
Karachi, the financial hub and largest megapolis of Pakistan, stood at number 8 on the index.
Lahore, which suffers from high levels of air pollution, regularly ranks among the cities with poor air quality rankings. The issue of extreme air pollution in the city attracted public attention for the first time in 2017.
In an attempt to counter air pollution and smog, the Punjab government also restricted burning of crop residues and garbage across the province.
Pakistan's largest city Karachi’s air quality ... 01:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
HYDERABAD – Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi has replaced Punjab's capital as the most polluted city in ...
- Pakistan welcomes COP27 initiative for establishment of fund for ...01:18 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
-
- Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city again11:15 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Arshad Sharif’s wife seeks President Alvi’s help for UN-led probe ...10:50 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan to make $1 billion bond payments on time, says Dar while ...10:07 AM | 20 Nov, 2022
- 'Joyland' released in some cinemas as government overturns ban07:59 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Watch – Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted enjoying their friend's ...06:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Saim Ali and Anup Bhardwaj's Pasoori dance video goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022