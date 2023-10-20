Islamabad Weather update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in the capital on Friday.
Met Office said partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad during night hours of Saturday.
On Tuesday, the mercury dropped to 25°C in the metropolis. Humidity was recorded at around 48 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 100 which is Unhealthy.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
Synoptic Situation
A westerly wave is likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from Saturday.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night hours. However, light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
