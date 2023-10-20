  

Islamabad Weather update today

12:05 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Islamabad Weather update today
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in the capital on Friday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad during night hours of Saturday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the mercury dropped to 25°C in the metropolis. Humidity was recorded at around 48 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 100 which is Unhealthy. 

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from Saturday.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night hours. However, light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

Karachi Weather Update today

