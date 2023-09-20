Rate of return on Naya Pakistan Certificates increased (Check latest rates)

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan has increased the rate of return on Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), the State Bank of Pakistan announced in a statement.

Now Overseas Pakistanis holding Roshan Digital Accounts can avail even higher returns on their investments in NPCs.

Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) are USD, PKR, Euro and British Pound-denominated sovereign instruments issued by the Government of Pakistan. NPCs offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over different maturities. They are available in both conventional and Shariah compliant versions and administered by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Here are the latest rates of return on Naya Pakistan Certificates.