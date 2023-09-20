Weather update for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather the provincial capital, and other regions during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the overcast, Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar during the next 24 hours.

Lahore temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 33°C. Humidity was recorded at over 84 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 81, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Low pressure area has weakened and is likely to move south westward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow on Thursday, Met Office said.

PMD also predicted rain-wind/thundershower in lower Sindh eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.