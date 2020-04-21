‘Ishrat Made In China’ cast & crew test negative for Covid-19

After finally returning to Pakistan, the Ishrat Made in China cast and crew has gotten tested for the coronavirus.

Shamoon Abbasi and Sanam Saeed took to social media to announce that they have tested negative.

According to NIH (national institute of health) All 219 passengers of PK 8893 arriving from Thailand are tested #covid... Posted by Shamoon Abbasi on Sunday, April 19, 2020

As per shared by Abbasi, according to the National Institute of Health, “All 219 passengers of PK 8893 arriving

from Thailand are tested #Covid negative and left for their respective locations from the hotels. Deputy commissioner Islamabad Mr Hamza Shafqat and his team are dealing with the arriving passengers from abroad with care and good planning.”

Referring to the previous arrangements the cast and crew experienced, Shamoon added, “I’m glad little amendments have been made after our experience. “We spent five days at Ramada Hotel, but ultimately the staff and managers of Ramada became like a family…”

Sanam Saeed also detailed her experience of getting tested and thanked DC Islamabad for helping them.

@dcislamabad Thank you for hearing us all out and doing your best. Your reputation precedes you. pic.twitter.com/S6GaZXAvcV — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 19, 2020

Saeed wrote, “In times of crisis we are all tense, nervous and vulnerable. It’s okay to get angry and express your views – that’s fear talking.”

“Thank you to the authorities who helped resolve the issues and put everyone at ease. The last obstacle is to get back to Karachi and stay in self-quarantine for one more week.”

