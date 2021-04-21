Pakistan installs first high speed 4G mobile tower at K2 base camp
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan installs first high speed 4G mobile tower at K2 base camp
Share

ISLAMABAD – The incumbent government has installed the first-ever high-speed cellphone tower at the base camp of K2, the second-highest peak in the world, to facilitate mountaineers and tourists.

The project has been installed by the Special Communication Organization that works under the Interior Ministry.

It aimed to facilitate the tourists and mountaineers to stay in touch with their teams while hiking to toward the savage mountain. The installation of the mobile tower could vastly change the expeditions in the deadliest mountain in the world.

Earlier, the mountaineers used satellite phones to stay in touch with the base camp while many faced difficulties in communication due to harsh weather conditions at the world’s second-highest peak.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit Baltistan government has also accelerated steps to facilitate tourists along with locals.

#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, ... 03:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Climbers Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile have been ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to break ground of Jalozai housing ...
10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 5,499 new cases, 148 deaths amid ...
09:09 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ban on TLP will remain intact despite peace deal, ...
01:13 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
PM Imran wishes India’s Manmohan Singh speedy ...
11:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
TLP protests come to an end as Parliament votes ...
08:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses ...
07:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr