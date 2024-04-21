Consumers in Lahore are facing a sudden and significant increase in chicken prices, with reports indicating a staggering rise of Rs200 per kilogram within a short span of time.

The Livestock Department of Punjab has raised concerns over a disturbing pattern: the alleged collusion of the chicken mafia, who are suspected of orchestrating the price surge through covert WhatsApp groups.

Expressing deep concern over this suspected collusion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has vowed to take strict action against those responsible for exploiting consumers. To tackle the issue head-on, the Chief Minister has initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. These measures include the requisition of stock data from stakeholders to investigate the sudden price hike.

Furthermore, the Competition Commission of Pakistan has intervened in response to the severity of the situation. The commission has taken decisive steps by summoning all relevant stakeholders to address the unprecedented surge in chicken prices.

As consumers grapple with the financial burden imposed by the soaring prices, authorities are committed to uncovering any illegal activities and ensuring fair practices in the poultry industry. Stay informed for real-time updates on this developing situation.