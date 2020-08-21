Int’l Day of Remembrance & Tribute to Victims of Terrorism being marked today
09:33 AM | 21 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism is being observed across the country and worldwide today (Friday).
The Day aims at honoring and supporting the victims and survivors of terrorism and promote their fundamental freedoms and rights.
