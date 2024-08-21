Search

Pakistan

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Rehman stated that the internet services are affected in the country due to a fault in the submarine cable.

He revealed it while briefing the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information Technology on the disruption of internet services and social media services in the country. The meeting was chaired by Syed Aminul Haque.

The PTA chairman said the marine cable will be repaired by August 27.

He said the submarine consortium had informed that a fault in the submarine cable was causing the internet issues. Out of the 7 fiber optic cables that come to Pakistan, one is malfunctioning, and it is expected to be fixed by August 27.

He highlighted that in this situation, the use of VPNs has led to local internet outages in Pakistan.

He also told the committee that a web management system was in place since 2006, and a firewall system was approved in March 2019, with upgrades starting the same year.

This system is known by various names, but it is referred to as the web management system by the PTA, he added.

During the meeting, Syed Amin-ul-Haq asked why the internet service was being affected and whether a firewall was in place or not. He suggested that the media should be informed by PTA to keep the public updated.

The PTA Chairman replied that the federal government had instructed that a firewall be installed, and PTA is implementing on it.

It is unclear if the firewall is causing the system slowdown, he said, adding that the federal government can provide a complete clarification on this matter.

He rubbished the rumours of blocking VPNs in the country, saying they cannot be shut down.

Subsequently, the committee decided to request a technical briefing from the Secretary of IT on the firewall at the next meeting.

Mobile data, social media apps start restoring in Pakistan as firewall installed

Pakistan

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

01:38 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's IMF loan approval further delayed amid unsecured $12bn ...

01:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Video of Assistant Jail Superintendent’s son shot by kidnappers ...

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

11:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh ...

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

11:12 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Shaheen-II ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: