Gold prices dip in Pakistan in line with international trend

KARACHI – Gold registered a downward trend in domestic market on Thursday after three days of winning streak during this business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs500 to settle at Rs218,000.

The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs428 to close at Rs186,900.

Meanwhile, the gold price in international market plunged by $5 per ounce to reach $2,055.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to close at Rs218,500.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs500 to settle at Rs187,328. The international price of the precious metal went up by $13 to reach $2,060 on Wednesday.