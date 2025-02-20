Former Kp Cm Pervez Khattak Likely To Join Jui F

PESHAWAR – Former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and will officially announce his decision on February 22.

According to reports, Khattak met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and confirmed his decision to join JUI-F. His brother, Liaqat Khattak, was also present at the meeting.

A lengthy consultation took place between Pervez Khattak and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Khattak will formally announce his inclusion in JUI-F at a press conference in Manki Sharif, Nowshera, on February 22, alongside Fazlur Rehman.