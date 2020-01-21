PM Imran leaves for Davos to attends World Economic Forum today
08:51 AM | 21 Jan, 2020
PM Imran leaves for Davos to attends World Economic Forum today
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum beginning in Davos, Switzerland today, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

The thematic focus of this session is on, "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

Two key highlights of the visit include the Prime Minister's keynote address at the World Economic Forum's Special Session and his interaction at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue with CEOs and corporate leaders.

On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including the US President Donald Trump.

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives and representatives of international financial institutions.

Imran Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum's International Media Council.

Throughout his engagements at Davos, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of the economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities.

