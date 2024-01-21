Search

Sports

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against New Zealand

Web Desk
06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against New Zealand
Source: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan's T20 squad remains under fire after four back-to-back losses but Pakistan managed to defeat New Zealand by 42 runs to avoid whitewash. 

Afridi, who led Team Green for the first time in limited series, cheered the team that came under-fire after gloomy performance.

The new skipper said winning fifth game is very important as he is optimistic to build towards the T20 World Cup. The fiery pacer said New Zealand series was primarily seen as chance to build towards T20 World Cup, that is slated for June 2023.

He admitted collapses in fielding in previous games, but said Team Green played as unit. He explained the strategy of trying different combinations and providing opportunities to new talent.

In a social media post, he said "Tough series loss, no doubt. Losing is never easy, but I couldn't be prouder of my team. We've backed our players and our game plans throughou... We've given new talents a chance and explored different combinations. It's all part of the journey...I have full faith in this unit. We'll bounce back stronger and more united than ever. Together, we rise!"

Iftikhar Ahmed the Player of the Match

The 3-24 return wins Iftikhar key award for Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, teams across the world are warming up for T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

07:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

04:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

02:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

Sports

09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

09:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC Men's U19 World Cup begins in South Africa tomorrow

01:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?

09:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup opener

Advertisement

Latest

06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against New Zealand

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: