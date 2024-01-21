Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against New Zealand

Pakistan's T20 squad remains under fire after four back-to-back losses but Pakistan managed to defeat New Zealand by 42 runs to avoid whitewash.

Afridi, who led Team Green for the first time in limited series, cheered the team that came under-fire after gloomy performance.

The new skipper said winning fifth game is very important as he is optimistic to build towards the T20 World Cup. The fiery pacer said New Zealand series was primarily seen as chance to build towards T20 World Cup, that is slated for June 2023.

He admitted collapses in fielding in previous games, but said Team Green played as unit. He explained the strategy of trying different combinations and providing opportunities to new talent.

In a social media post, he said "Tough series loss, no doubt. Losing is never easy, but I couldn't be prouder of my team. We've backed our players and our game plans throughou... We've given new talents a chance and explored different combinations. It's all part of the journey...I have full faith in this unit. We'll bounce back stronger and more united than ever. Together, we rise!"

Iftikhar Ahmed the Player of the Match

The 3-24 return wins Iftikhar key award for Player of the Match.

After an extremely tough series with the bat, Alhamdulillah I am happy to contribute with the ball. This man of the match is for all those who continued to believe in me. pic.twitter.com/H55dbx2HtD — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, teams across the world are warming up for T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1.