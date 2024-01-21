Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against New Zealand

Pakistan's T20 squad remains under fire after four back-to-back losses but Pakistan managed to defeat New Zealand by 42 runs to avoid whitewash.
Afridi, who led Team Green for the first time in limited series, cheered the team that came under-fire after gloomy performance.
The new skipper said winning fifth game is very important as he is optimistic to build towards the T20 World Cup. The fiery pacer said New Zealand series was primarily seen as chance to build towards T20 World Cup, that is slated for June 2023.
He admitted collapses in fielding in previous games, but said Team Green played as unit. He explained the strategy of trying different combinations and providing opportunities to new talent.
In a social media post, he said "Tough series loss, no doubt. Losing is never easy, but I couldn't be prouder of my team. We've backed our players and our game plans throughou... We've given new talents a chance and explored different combinations. It's all part of the journey...I have full faith in this unit. We'll bounce back stronger and more united than ever. Together, we rise!"
Iftikhar Ahmed the Player of the Match
The 3-24 return wins Iftikhar key award for Player of the Match.
Meanwhile, teams across the world are warming up for T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 1.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
