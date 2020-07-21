PCB plans for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in coming months
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to organise the country's top first class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy during the coming months, under a bio-secure environment due to coronavirus threat.
According to a media report, PCB spokesman said that two cities will be finalized from Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for organizing first class and second XI events from late September or early October this year.
He said that coronavirus threat is not time barred so we have to work around it with prescribed SOPs.
He said that new contracts of players, with recently drafted categories, will be announced after final formation of six regional teams.
- Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 267,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,677 confirmed ...09:41 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical ...08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- ‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns home after 12 hours12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Suicide or Murder: Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's biopic released01:40 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistani carpenter begins modeling career in Saudi Arabia01:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child12:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020