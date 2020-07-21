First Chinese School Dubai set to open in September

DUBAI – The first Chinese national curriculum school to offer full-time K-12 education outside China is set to open in Dubai this September, according to Emirati media.

The Chinese School Dubai, mainly focused on serving the Chinese community in the emirate, will create an additional 2,000 seats in the private education sector once it is fully operational, the WAM reported.

Apart from an enriched Chinese national curriculum, students will be offered Arabic as second language, Islamic studies, moral education and UAE studies based on the UAE national curriculum.

In addition to Chinese students, the school will also accept foreign students.

The school is the first overseas Chinese school to get financial support from the Chinese government. Its teachers are directly recruited by the Hangzhou Education Bureau.

Located in Mirdif, the school will initially offer classes up to Grade 5 and operate on a non-profit basis.