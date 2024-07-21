Rangers personnel arrested for robbing food centre in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A man robbing a food centre in the country's financial capital Karachi turned out to be a personnel of a federal law enforcement agency.
CCTV footage captured an individual involved in robbery at food centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, who was wearing uniform of a paramilitary. The clip from the surveillance camera shows suspect in a Rangers uniform entering the premises with a pistol, wearing a cap and a surgical mask. He is seen taking mobile phones and cash from the people present before fleeing.
Amid the probe, the suspect identified as Zahid was then held, and the stolen money and other items were recovered. Although Rangers and police officials were not available for comment, media reports indicate Zahid was on leave at the time of the incident.
Adil Jan, the owner of the food centre that was robbed, informed cops that he knows suspect. Jan explained that he and Zahid had a financial dispute, and after taking his money, Zahid took him to Surjani Town and left him there.
After the complainant’s identification, paramilitary force officials conducted raid at Zahid’s home, where they arrested him and recovered Rs18lac in cash and other items.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
