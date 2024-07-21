Search

Rangers personnel arrested for robbing food centre in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal (VIDEO)

Web Desk
09:07 AM | 21 Jul, 2024
Rangers personnel arrested for robbing food centre in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal (VIDEO)
KARACHI – A man robbing a food centre in the country's financial capital Karachi turned out to be a personnel of a federal law enforcement agency.

CCTV footage captured an individual involved in robbery at food centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, who was wearing uniform of a paramilitary. The clip from the surveillance camera shows suspect in a Rangers uniform entering the premises with a pistol, wearing a cap and a surgical mask. He is seen taking mobile phones and cash from the people present before fleeing.

Amid the probe, the suspect identified as Zahid was then held, and the stolen money and other items were recovered. Although Rangers and police officials were not available for comment, media reports indicate Zahid was on leave at the time of the incident.

Adil Jan, the owner of the food centre that was robbed, informed cops that he knows suspect. Jan explained that he and Zahid had a financial dispute, and after taking his money, Zahid took him to Surjani Town and left him there.

After the complainant’s identification, paramilitary force officials conducted raid at Zahid’s home, where they arrested him and recovered Rs18lac in cash and other items.

09:07 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Rangers personnel arrested for robbing food centre in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal (VIDEO)

