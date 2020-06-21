PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special flights from UAE

DUBAI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has massively raised airfares for special repatriation flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with effect from June 22 (Monday).

The fares have been hiked by upto 57 percent. The flights have been restarted to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in emirate following coronavirus outbreak.

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad, according to Khaleej Times, said that the national carrier has surged “its fare from Dubai to Peshawar and Punjab to Dh1,470 for economy class and Dh2,200 for business class. For Karachi, PIA has hiked airfares to Dh1,270 for economy and Dh1,900 for business class".

Earlier, the PIA was charging Dh1,110 for an economy class ticket to Punjab and Peshawar, and Dh810 for Karachi.

The national flag carrier has so far operated 105 flights through which 22,000 Pakistanis were repatriated from the UAE.

The officials further said that around 18 to 20 special flights will be operated from Dubai until June 27 for repatriation of netizens.

He has also requested passengers not to purchase PIA's Dubai flight tickets from any travel agents they are not authorized for it.