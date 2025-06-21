‘Non-Sense’: Nauman Ijaz responds to Maaz Safder’s viral bouquet gift to wife

Senior Pakistani actor Nauman Ijaz called out YouTuber Maaz Safder for gifting his wife an extravagant bouquet reportedly worth half a million.

Maaz, who amassed millions of followers online, shared video showcasing huge floral arrangement for wife and it has everyone talking.

Reacting to viral posts, Noman Ijaz took to Instagram where he called gift “nonsense” and urged women not to expect such displays of affection from their husbands or boyfriends, stating that such gestures are merely for social media content and do not represent genuine love.

Mera Saaein star further cautioned that this kind of showmanship often misleads ordinary people and can cause unnecessary emotional harm. He emphasized that the true essence of any relationship lies not in extravagant or flashy gifts but in respect and sincere connection between partners.

The remarks by Nauman and other celebs resonated with many who see the growing trend of ostentatious social media displays as disconnected from real-life relationships and values.