Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic
QUETTA - In a move to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided to impose partial lockdown across the province for a period of three weeks.
According to a notification issued stated that in pursuance of decisions made in the first meeting of the core committee for COVID-19, the government has decided that all shopping malls and crowded markets shall remain closed.
Inter-provincial transport and public transport buses will also remain closed, the notification read.
The customers can only take-away or home delivery services would be allowed from the restaurants in the province.
