Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic

QUETTA - In a move to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided to impose partial lockdown across the province for a period of three weeks.

According to a notification issued stated that in pursuance of decisions made in the first meeting of the core committee for COVID-19, the government has decided that all shopping malls and crowded markets shall remain closed.

Inter-provincial transport and public transport buses will also remain closed, the notification read.

The customers can only take-away or home delivery services would be allowed from the restaurants in the province.