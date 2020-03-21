Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic
Web Desk
10:39 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic
QUETTA - In a move to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided to impose partial lockdown across the province for a period of three weeks.

According to a notification issued stated that in pursuance of decisions made in the first meeting of the core committee for COVID-19, the government has decided that all shopping malls and crowded markets shall remain closed.

Inter-provincial transport and public transport buses will also remain closed, the notification read.

The customers can only take-away or home delivery services would be allowed from the restaurants in the province.

