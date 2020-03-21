Coronavirus: Pakistan can seek extra assistance from IMF if needed, says Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD - Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said a survey is being conducted to understand which industries are hurting the most in this crisis.

Talking to senior journalists in Islamabad, he said as part of stimulus measures, taxes will be reduced on certain products while subsidies will be given on others.

The Advisor said every effort will be made that relief worth 280 billion rupees to farmers is not disturbed. He said disbursements under Ehsaas program will be accelerated so that vulnerable segments of the society are not impacted by the corona threat.

To a question Hafeez Sheikh said it has been decided with the IMF that our expense on dealing with Corona outbreak should not be added to the deficit amount.

Hafeez Sheikh said IMF has also agreed with our support package for people, adding that we can also seek extra assistance from IMF if needed.

He said the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have also agreed with us to provide loan on flexible terms if we needed to deal with the Corona outbreak in the country.