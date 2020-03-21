Coronavirus: Rishi Kapoor advises PM Imran 'with all due respect'

Coronavirus: Rishi Kapoor advises PM Imran 'with all due respect'
Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor has some suggestions for PM Imran Khan regrading the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Imran Khan addressed the nation for the first time about COVID-19 on Tuesday earlier this week.

He has urged the nation to adopt social distancing as a precautionary measure against the threat of coronavirus pandemic. Khan said that the government is fully alert and vibrant to the threat.

According to him, "there is no reason to worry."

Rishi Kapoor has expressed his concern about the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

"With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advise his country to take adequate precautions,” said the actor.

He continued, "People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!"

It’s nice to see Kapoor expressing his love for Pakistan and giving humanity they first priority!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

