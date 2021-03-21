SOLOTURK – Turkey's aerobatic team to perform on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – A famous aerobatic team from Turkey has arrived in the Pakistani capital to take part in country's National Day celebrations on March 23.

"SOLOTURK, the demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force will conduct a demo flight by participating in friendly and brotherly Pakistan's National Day activities," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkey's renowned aerobatic team to perform in Pakistan https://t.co/RONNizW9AR pic.twitter.com/KZudcCFCQ4 — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) March 21, 2021

The Turkish team will take part in the national day celebrations to be held on Tuesday.

Turkish F-16 demo and stunt team SOLOTURK performed its first demonstration in 2011.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, during the All-India Muslim League meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, in which the Muslim leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On March 23, 1956, the country also adopted its first constitution, making Pakistan the world's first Islamic republic.