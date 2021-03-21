SOLOTURK – Turkey's aerobatic team to perform on Pakistan Day
Web Desk
10:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
SOLOTURK – Turkey's aerobatic team to perform on Pakistan Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – A famous aerobatic team from Turkey has arrived in the Pakistani capital to take part in country's National Day celebrations on March 23.

"SOLOTURK, the demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force will conduct a demo flight by participating in friendly and brotherly Pakistan's National Day activities," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Turkish team will take part in the national day celebrations to be held on Tuesday.

Turkish F-16 demo and stunt team SOLOTURK performed its first demonstration in 2011.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passage of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, during the All-India Muslim League meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, in which the Muslim leaders of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On March 23, 1956, the country also adopted its first constitution, making Pakistan the world's first Islamic republic.

Twitter takes on Shireen Mazari's daughter for ... 03:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has embroiled into another ...

More From This Category
In a first, PIA plane will fly Pakistan cricket ...
09:47 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army team wins Best International Team ...
08:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Pentagon chief arrives in Kabul from India on ...
07:09 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Pakistan vows to protect trees on International ...
04:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Masjidul Nabwi will host Taraweeh in Ramzan 2021, ...
04:29 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
UoL lovebirds who were expelled for hugging on ...
05:45 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on fire
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr