Getz Pharma, Scaryammi hold first of its kind virtual conference on Motherhood & Child Health

KARACHI - Getz Pharma in collaboration with Scaryammi, the country’s largest and most involved mothering community, organised a three-day Conference on Motherhood And Child Health. The first of it’s kind virtual conference, this event was geared toward educating mothers to become more aware and informed.

The mantra of this conference is simple: informed and aware mothers are better mothers.

Dr. Wajiha Javed, Head of Public Health and Research at Getz Pharma, is thrilled by content of the conference.

"We at Getz Pharma are very excited to partner with Scaryammi for a first time ever maternal and child health conference where young women and girls will be able to learn about how to tackle everyday health and wellness issues related to women's health. Ayesha has always been the pioneer whenever it comes to raising voices at the right time and I am very thankful that we were able to contribute to this amazing initiative."

Ayesha Nasir, founder of Scaryammi, said she was super excited about this conference. Scaryammi collaborated with GETZ Pharma on the content, amplification and planning of this conference.

"This conference is truly a dream come true! I am so humbled and honoured that GETZ joined hands with Scaryammi in this noble mission of educating mothers and making them aware," she said.

The virtual event kicked off with a physical launch event at the stunning auditorium of Getz Pharma. This event was hosted by the charming Anoushay Ashraf with actresses Sunita Marshall and Azeka Danial in attendance. The event focussed on panel discussions about nutrition and women, wellness in mothers and the roles of Vitamin D, Calcium and Multivitamins in the overall well being of a mother.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of this conference, Anoushay Ashraf said: "I am so excited to be part of such a novel event where the aim is to ensure that mothers are educated and made aware on their parenting journeys."

Other notable panelists at the conference included Dr. Shehla Akram, a renowned nutritionist from Lahore; Nadya Hussain, actress, model and mother of four who is a huge advocate of wellness; pediatrician Dr. Hina Sattar, dietician Yumna Chattha, psychologist Max Babri and many others.

"The need for such events is great and I think it's really fantastic that an effort has been made to educate mothers and make them more aware," said Natasha Hussain, a mother to two, who hosted a session on work life balance amongst mothers and how difficult it is to maintain that.

The Getz Motherhood and Child Health Conference is a three day virtual multi platform event which is open to all. The recorded sessions can be viewed on the Getz facebook page as well as on the Scaryammi group.