Pakistan, China vow to cement cooperation on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have vowed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation and achieve high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The resolve was expressed in the congratulatory letters exchanged by the two leaders on the occasion of 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, President Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners that stood firmly by each other on issues of core interests and major concerns.

He said the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have gone through the test of 70 years of international changes and remain rock-solid, and have become the most valuable strategic asset of the two peoples.

He said the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries besides providing strong impetus to the regional prosperity.

In his letter, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed the commitment to further elevate Pakistan-China friendship to new heights and build closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

Arif Alvi said both the countries have remained friends in good and bad times. He said despite difficulties, both the countries have rendered immense sacrifices to achieve their objectives. He said Pakistan-China friendship is guarantor of peace in the region.