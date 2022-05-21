Akbar Nasir Khan replaces Ahsan Younas as Islamabad police chief

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Ahsan Younas as Islamabad Inspector General of Police.

“Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.

Federal government removed IG Islamabad @ahsanpsp from his office; issued notification; Dr Akbar Nasir replaced Ahsan Younas as new chief of capital police pic.twitter.com/97YzO2cDm4 — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) May 21, 2022

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a senior police officer, will replace Ahsan Younas as chief of the capital police.

Furthermore, SSP Operation Muhammad Faisal has also been transferred and his services has been handed over to the Punjab government.