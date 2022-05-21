Akbar Nasir Khan replaces Ahsan Younas as Islamabad police chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Ahsan Younas as Islamabad Inspector General of Police.
“Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.
Federal government removed IG Islamabad @ahsanpsp from his office; issued notification; Dr Akbar Nasir replaced Ahsan Younas as new chief of capital police pic.twitter.com/97YzO2cDm4— Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) May 21, 2022
Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a senior police officer, will replace Ahsan Younas as chief of the capital police.
Furthermore, SSP Operation Muhammad Faisal has also been transferred and his services has been handed over to the Punjab government.
Islamabad police to wear body cameras for gaining ... 08:59 PM | 15 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Capital Police have decided to place cams on uniform of policemen for restoring public faith in law ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Turkey’s defence minister calls on Pakistan Army chief12:19 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Pakistan court awards 29-year jail term to man over rape, child ...11:55 AM | 21 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz congratulates Chinese President Xi on 71st anniversary of ...11:26 AM | 21 May, 2022
- Akbar Nasir Khan replaces Ahsan Younas as Islamabad police chief10:37 AM | 21 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza likely to be indicted in money laundering case ...10:11 AM | 21 May, 2022
- Watch - Hania Aamir ignores Iqra Aziz at 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' ...07:38 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022
- TikToker Dolly's new dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022