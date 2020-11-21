Bobby Brown Jr. – son of Bobby Brown dies at 28

Bobby Brown JR., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Brown Jr., the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015, was 28 years old.

Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department received a call for a medical emergency on Wednesday around 1.50 pm, spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN.

Brown Jr. was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, Lee added.

Brown Jr. was “not feeling well a couple days before his death” and had experienced flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from Bobby Brown’s attorney.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown said in a statement. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

This is not the first loss the Brown family has incurred. Whitney Houston, who was married to Brown senior, died on February 11, 2012, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Heart disease and cocaine were later named as contributing factors. Three years later, Houston and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was unresponsive and not breathing in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. She was treated at a hospital for nearly six months until her death in July 2015. The autopsy showed drug intoxication and immersion that led to pneumonia and brain damage that killed the 22-year old.