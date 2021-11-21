Video of Ayesha Omar swimming with Tanzanian turtles goes viral
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar stunned her fans with a new video she uploaded from Tanzania.
The Bulbulay star, who is currently vacationing in East Africa, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself swimming around with a bunch of turtles in a water body.
Sharing glimpses of her trip to Serengeti National Park, she beamed with happiness in the aforementioned clicks.
She wrote, “Lunch with these beauties. Seaweed= low in calories, great source of vitamins and minerals. Thank you my beautiful @henna_by_sheikha for making this video. I’m so grateful to have met you.”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWfavoGjxe5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWdSzjgD-CH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWSwjYrD7gf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
