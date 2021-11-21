Sikh leaders lodge police complaint against Kangana Ranaut, demand to put her in jail or mental hospital

NEW DELHI – Sikh leaders on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Bollywood outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut after the latter hailed former Indian PM for crushing 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes.

The Queen actor shared two stories on her Instagram but did not name Indira Gandhi however she mentioned that the late Congress leader crushed those who worked to disintegrate the country.

“Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... but she did not let the nation get divided,” her controversial post reads.

Following the insulting post, the Indian youth congress approached local cops against Kangana for making ‘seditious’ remarks on social networking site.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa also vented anger at her scornful remarks, saying she should be either put in jail or a mental hospital.

He added that the horrible statement depicts a very ‘cheap mentality’ as he called her ‘a factory of hate’. Furthermore, many of the Sikh leaders demand strict action for her hateful message.

Recently, the Bollywood star, who was awarded Padma Shri [the fourth-highest civilian award in India] by Modi led government, received a lot of heat and criticism for saying that India attained freedom in 2014 when Modi came into power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as bheek.