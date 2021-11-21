Arijit Singh expresses love for Pakistani singers during live concert (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Arijit Singh expresses love for Pakistani singers during live concert (VIDEO)
Cross-border celebrity banters on social media are one thing, but what Arijit Singh just did at a live concert yesterday night has rekindled our faith that art knows no boundaries.

Arijit Singh, who broke his live performance hiatus with a sold out show in Abu Dhabi last night, surprised the crowd with a stand he took for Pakistani artists without caring much about the ‘controversy’ it would evoke back home.

Later, attendees of the show praised his guts online and shared the moments that made their hearts swell up for the singer. A Twitter user also shared a clip from the concert where Arijit specifically praised Atif Aslam before moving on to sing Pehli Nazar Mein. The Agar Tum Saath Ho crooner made it a point to ask why Pakistani singers, songs had been barred in India before asserting, “Atif Aslam, Shafqat Amanat Ali are two of my favourite singers.”

“Here’s a question,” Arijit paused while singing Pehli Nazar Mein by Atif Aslam. “It is a wrong question, a controversial one. But I will still ask it because I don’t give a damn. I don’t follow the news but tell me one thing: Has music from Pakistan been banned in India? Is it still banned or has it just started? Is it running?”

