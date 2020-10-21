Pakistan heading in right direction, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is heading in the right direction.
In a tweet today (Wednesday), he said the current account was in surplus of 73 million dollars during September bringing surplus for the first quarter to 792 million dollars compared to deficit of 1,492 million dollars during the same time last year.
پاکستان کیلئےعظیم خوشخبری۔ بالآخرہم درست سمت میں چل نکلےہیں۔ ماہِ ستمبرمیں 73 ملین $ کےسرپلس کیساتھ کرنٹ اکاؤنٹ پہلی سہ ماہی کیلئے 792 ملین $ سرپلس ہوگیاجسےگزشتہ برس اسی عرصےکےدوران 1492 ملین $ خسارےکاسامناتھا۔ گزشتہ ماہ کےدوران برآمدات 29% بڑھیں جبکہ ترسیلاتِ زر میں 9%اضافہ ہوا۔— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020
The Prime Minister said exports grew 29 percent and remittances nine percent during previous month.
