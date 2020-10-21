Pakistan heading in right direction, says PM Imran
Web Desk
10:23 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
Pakistan heading in right direction, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he said the current account was in surplus of 73 million dollars during September bringing surplus for the first quarter to 792 million dollars compared to deficit of 1,492 million dollars during the same time last year.

The Prime Minister said exports grew 29 percent and remittances nine percent during previous month.

More From This Category
226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart ...
01:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
China welcomes Pakistan's decision to lift ban on ...
01:47 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Pakistan motorway gang-rape suspects identified ...
01:04 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Pakistan records 19 deaths, 660 new Covid-19 cases
12:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Stampede kills at least 15 near Pakistani ...
12:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Maryam Nawaz will be arrested soon: Faisal Vawda
12:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi celebrates 20 years of marriage
01:17 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr