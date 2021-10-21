Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 October 2021
08:47 AM | 21 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 October 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 115,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 91,115 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 106,240.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Karachi PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Islamabad PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Peshawar PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Quetta PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Sialkot PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Attock PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Gujranwala PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Jehlum PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Multan PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Bahawalpur PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Gujrat PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Nawabshah PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Chakwal PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Hyderabad PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Nowshehra PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Sargodha PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Faisalabad PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580
Mirpur PKR 115,900 PKR 1,580

