Gold prices in Pakistan see increase today amid surge in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.

Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.

In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.

Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.

Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.

