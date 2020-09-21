PM Imran, COAS Bajwa hold key meeting 

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a key meeting and discussed matters related to security in the country.

The military and political leadership also discussed law and order situation in the meeting, which was attended by federal cabinet members and other persons.

The army chief also apprised the premier about Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the people and their faces who appeared in All Parties Conference (APC) were very clear to the entire nation.

Talking to the ministers and the government’s spokespersons in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the governments always led in democratic setup and the state institutions functioned under the elected-government.

“The state institutions are functioning in their limits,” the Prime Minister said on Monday.

He asked the ministers and the spokespersons of the government to counter the narrative of APC with logical arguments.