FAO develops Pakistan's first-ever Evapotranspiration group in Punjab

06:30 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
MULTAN – The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conducted a two days training workshop for water professionals on python coding as part of the training series on ET remote sensing with WaPOR-ETLook in FAO's office on Wednesday.

The training series is part of the big program on developing ET Monitoring and Management group. This first-ever developed ET group will be trained on estimating ET through satellite remote sensing.

Speaking at the inauguration, the GCF project's Technical Advisor Emelda Berejena emphasized that the development of human resources on ET will cope with climate change for better allocation of water resources.

The ET group will be part of FAO’s Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded project titled "transforming the Indus basin with climate resilient agriculture and water management". The governments of Punjab and Sindh are also co-financing the project.

The training session, which was convened between September 20-21, was attended by 20 officials belonging to the Punjab Irrigation Department, On Farm Water Management of Punjab Agriculture Department, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT), Bahaudin Zikriya University, Multan, and from Federal Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources. 

The training sessions were conducted by the Water Resources Specialist and International Researcher Dr Usman Khalid Awan.

