Qes Ahmed hits back at British model after Aima Baig cheating allegations

The internet is blazing with opinions, backlash, and trolling since yesterday as Pakistan's leading singer Aima Baig landed in hot waters after a British model accused her of cheating with her ex-boyfriend, Qes Ahmed while being engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri.

Now, the man in question aka Qes Ahmed took to Instagram and shared his side of the story.

"I've been made aware that a woman from my past has been saying some out-of-order things about me. She's accused me of stealing from her and is reaching out to people I know without context screenshots and false facts," he wrote.

"Earlier this year, she did a very similar thing where she reached out to my clients with the same story. She then demanded I pay her 10,000 Euros and after much frustration upon advice from my family, I decide to pay it in order to achieve peace."

Furthermore, Ahmed went on to accuse Mair and added, "This woman has not had a job ever. She's lived off of sugar daddies for the last few years, even whilst we were together." He commented how Mair suffers from "severe mental health issues, which is extremely sad."

"She's been through a lot so it's understandable, however, I can't just sit and allow this nonsense to continue. She's literally extorted me for 10,000 Euros, made extremely racist remarks, cheated on me throughout the relationship and is accusing me of doing exactly all of the above to her."

Accusing how Mair is currently unemployed and has spent the money she had 'gotten from Ahmed', he penned, "I won't stand for it. I won't take legal action at this point until her mental health is assessed."

On the other hand, Shigri and Baig have not addressed the matter and have maintained their silence on the controversy,