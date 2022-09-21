Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl

06:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Source: Mohammad Amir (Twitter)
LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir announced on Wednesday the birth of a baby girl.

The left-arm bowler made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the newborn has been named as Ayra Amir.

“Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl  ayra amir,” Amir captioned the photo of the newborn.

Social media users have congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Amir and Narjis got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has three daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir and younger as Zoya Amir.

