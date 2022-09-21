Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir announced on Wednesday the birth of a baby girl.
The left-arm bowler made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the newborn has been named as Ayra Amir.
“Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir,” Amir captioned the photo of the newborn.
Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir. pic.twitter.com/pW5y47JvUM— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 21, 2022
Social media users have congratulated the couple on Twitter.
Congrats Amir bhai❤— Jameel Thebo جميل ٿيٻو (@JameelThebo3) September 21, 2022
Masha Allah 💕— Arsalan Memon 🇱🇾🇱🇾 (@sincereperson89) September 21, 2022
Cute Angel ❤— Saif Motiwala (@MotiwalaSaif) September 21, 2022
Congratulations All the way from India 🇮🇳
Amir and Narjis got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has three daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir and younger as Zoya Amir.
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby ... 10:28 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Lahore: Pakistan’s renowned fast bowler Mohammad Amir blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, local media ...
- Watch: Sania Mirza has hilarious reply to questions about career ...07:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl06:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- IHC dismisses Narowal Sports City corruption case against Ahsan Iqbal05:54 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Hira Mani’s new video with reptile leaves fans stunned04:52 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022