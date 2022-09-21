Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir announced on Wednesday the birth of a baby girl.

The left-arm bowler made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the newborn has been named as Ayra Amir.

“Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir,” Amir captioned the photo of the newborn.

Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir. pic.twitter.com/pW5y47JvUM — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 21, 2022

Social media users have congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Congrats Amir bhai❤ — Jameel Thebo جميل ٿيٻو (@JameelThebo3) September 21, 2022

Masha Allah 💕 — Arsalan Memon 🇱🇾🇱🇾 (@sincereperson89) September 21, 2022

Cute Angel ❤

Congratulations All the way from India 🇮🇳 — Saif Motiwala (@MotiwalaSaif) September 21, 2022

Amir and Narjis got married back in September 2016 and the couple now has three daughters, with the eldest one named Minsa Amir and younger as Zoya Amir.