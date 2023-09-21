Metro electric scooter M6 price increased (Check specifications)

LAHORE – Metro has been one of the leading brands of 2-wheeler automobiles in Pakistan, which have launch a number electric vehicles keeping in view the high fuel cost and increasing pollution.

The company’s e-vehicle models include Metro T9, Metro M6, Metro E8S PRO, Metro A7 and others. All are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, besides flaunting impressive exterior looks.

The company has recently increased the price of its one of the most-selling variant Metro M6 due to devaluation of the Pakistan rupee.

Metro M6 Latest Price

The latest price of Metro M6 electric scooter has been fixed at Rs220,000. The new price came into effect from September 6, 2023.

Metro M6 Features

The Metro M6’s body is constructed with premium cold-rolled structural steel and features a CAE-optimized frame. In addition, every vehicle undergoes one million vibration tests and electronic stability control identification to ensure durability.

It provides smooth ride comfort with hydraulic shock and also carries smart storage space. With front disc and rear drum, it has efficient break system.

TTFAR Graphene batteries are used in scooter which have been developed after years of research and created new phase for two-wheeled electric vehicle batteries. It has 1,000 charging cycles.

The electric scooters are available in multiple colours with the coat of Swedish Berker Paint, being hard-wearing, highly resistant to damage and guaranteed to look brand-new even after three years of use.