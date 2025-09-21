Beleaguered Pakistan seek redemption against dominant India in Asia Cup clash today

Pakistan and India lock horns in Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup today, a clash that promises drama, redemption, and heartbreak. For Pakistan, this is more than just a match as it’s a chance to end humiliation of last Sunday when India steamrolled them in a one-sided contest.

Today, cricket fans around the world are glued to their screens as Asian cricket giants face off for the second time in the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup, and all eyes are on whether Pakistan can finally halt India’s relentless march.

India completely dominated from start to finish, leaving Pakistan’s new, experimental squad reeling in humiliation. This was meant to be Pakistan’s first real test under a transitional phase. The team promised a bold, aggressive batting approach, replacing steady but slow scorers with fearless young players eager to prove themselves on the international stage. Instead, they failed spectacularly.

Men in Blue are on a mission to cement its legacy as the greatest T20 team. After triumphing in T20 World Cup in Barbados last summer, they have won 20 out of 23 matches, leaving rivals trembling. In contrast, Pakistan struggled since their last T20 World Cup exit, finishing with a 15-15 record. Sunday’s loss marked their third consecutive defeat against India, and the gap between the teams has never been clearer.

Pakistan-India rivalry carries the weight of history and politics, making every encounter a pressure-cooker spectacle. Fans still hope for a miracle, betting on Pakistan’s unpredictability to shock India, but the odds are heavily stacked against Green Shirts.

Pakistan’s new setup promised aggressive and intelligent batting, and initially, under captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson, it seemed to deliver. Against Bangladesh in May, Pakistan scored at 10.44 runs per over, lighting hopes.

But reality hit hard. In the Asia Cup, Pakistan is scoring a mere 16.44 on average with a strike rate of just 113.53—the worst among Super Four teams. Even Afghanistan, eliminated in Group B, outperformed Pakistan in both average and strike rate.

Pakistan’s bowlers shine quietly, particularly the spinners, who carried the team to victory against the UAE. Pakistan’s bowlers have taken 147 wickets in 25 matches since the start of the year, with spinners claiming 74, highlighting a stark contrast between batting and bowling performance.

Opening batsmen Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan were expected to anchor Pakistan’s innings, but both have struggled mightily. Saim Ayub scored only 0, 11, 17, 0, 0, 0 in six Asia Cup innings post-injury, while Farhan, after shining in the PSL, averages a paltry 17.12 in UAE conditions.