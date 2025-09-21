Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Expected Squads after key changes

DUBAI – Cricket fans are excited again despite last Sunday’s loss as arch-rivals Pakistan and India lock horns in Asia Cup Super Four showdown.

Men in Green eye redemption after crushing a 7-wicket defeat to India last week. Green Shirts are determined to turn the tables with a bold strategy focused on pace over spin.

Sources reveal major shake-ups in Pakistan’s lineup. Young stars Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are sidelined, paving way for the return of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and a possible debut for Hussain Talat in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Squad

The team management finalised 12-player squad, but Khushdil Shah is unlikely to feature in final XI. Pakistan’s probable lineup includes Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Lately, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made surprise visit to team’s practice at Dubai Sports City Academy on Saturday, showing full support ahead of the clash.