Saudi citizen kidnapped from Islamabad’s F-8

ISLAMABAD – Police in Pakistan’s capital lodged an FIR as foreign national was abducted on Sunday.

Margalla police station in capital registered FIR on complaint of Saudi embassy official. The report named Abdul Wahid Shahid Khan as accused who abducted Hanan Abdullah al-Bashar, a Saudi national.

The incident raised concerns about safety of foreign citizens in federal capital, leading to increased vigilance from local authorities and diplomatic missions.

Saudi embassy is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with Pakistani law enforcement to secure the safe return of their national.

Earlier, a senior officer of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rehmatullah Khan went missing in Rawalpindi.

The kidnappers demanded a large ransom of Rs10 million from the family of the officer. Muhammad Shafiq, the brother-in-law of the abducted person, filed an FIR for the kidnapping.

