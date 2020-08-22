Aiman, Minal Khan giving us major travel inspiration on Instagram

01:22 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Aiman, Minal Khan giving us major travel inspiration on Instagram
Share

Summer is just as good a time as any to sneak away for a cool vacation.

And with the hot weather in full swing, people are headed off on fab family vacations. 

The mountains were calling so actors Aiman and Minal Khan decided to go on a road trip with their family.

View this post on Instagram

Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul ♥️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

The twins are taking time off work, hanging with Aiman’s daughter Amal and making memories.

Aiman and Minal enjoyed the breathtaking view while sipping on some tea with their mother.

View this post on Instagram

Tea anyone ?

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

The ladies were all smiles while clicking pictures, capturing the moments that they enjoyed.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international ...
05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Asim Abbasi's 'Churails' accused of copying ...
04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pooja Bhatt receives death threats on social media
03:23 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir postpones production of ...
02:36 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Aiman, Minal Khan giving us major travel ...
01:22 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with ...
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student
05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr