Aiman, Minal Khan giving us major travel inspiration on Instagram
01:22 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
Summer is just as good a time as any to sneak away for a cool vacation.
And with the hot weather in full swing, people are headed off on fab family vacations.
The mountains were calling so actors Aiman and Minal Khan decided to go on a road trip with their family.
The twins are taking time off work, hanging with Aiman’s daughter Amal and making memories.
Aiman and Minal enjoyed the breathtaking view while sipping on some tea with their mother.
The ladies were all smiles while clicking pictures, capturing the moments that they enjoyed.
