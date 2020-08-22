Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM Qureshi

HAINAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that timely and speedy completion of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II is one of our top priorities.

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan, the Foreign Minister said leaderships of Pakistan and China are committed to further strengthen the everlasting friendship and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Chinese counterpart about grave human rights violations committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's Hindutva policy a threat to peace and stability for the entire region.

Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, law and order situation in the region and CPEC.