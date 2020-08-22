Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM Qureshi
Web Desk
10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM Qureshi
Share

HAINAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that timely and speedy completion of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II is one of our top priorities.

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan, the Foreign Minister said leaderships of Pakistan and China are committed to further strengthen the everlasting friendship and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Chinese counterpart about grave human rights violations committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's Hindutva policy a threat to peace and stability for the entire region.

Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, law and order situation in the region and CPEC.

More From This Category
US’ S&P terms Pakistan’s long-term outlook ...
11:07 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
New gas assets discovered in Ghotki
10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s ...
10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat
09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, ...
08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to ...
11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr