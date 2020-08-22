Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM Qureshi
Share
HAINAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that timely and speedy completion of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II is one of our top priorities.
During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan, the Foreign Minister said leaderships of Pakistan and China are committed to further strengthen the everlasting friendship and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Chinese counterpart about grave human rights violations committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's Hindutva policy a threat to peace and stability for the entire region.
Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, law and order situation in the region and CPEC.
- US’ S&P terms Pakistan’s long-term outlook ‘stable’ amid ...11:07 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
-
- Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM ...10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
-
- CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, says President Xi08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and ...04:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to ...02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020