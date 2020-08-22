Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student

05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020

An 18-year-old Portuguese student is “over the moon” as Taylor Swift donated $30,000 to help her cover her college expenses.

The student, Vitoria Mario had set up a GoFundMe page through which Swift donated the money. The page was to raise funds because Mario was not eligible for U.K. college loans or grants, having moved to London from Portugal four years ago. 

"Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality. I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor,” the singer wrote on her page.

Speaking to BBC Radio on Friday, Mario shred "I didn't know what to do. Even the message was really nice. I don't know how [Swift] saw it. If it was someone from the U.K. I would be less surprised."

She also said that she be Taylor’s fan "for the rest of my life," and will study well "to make Taylor proud.”

"I want to thank her with all my heart," said Mario.

